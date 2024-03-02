MoE formalizes status of over 1400 officers

[File Photo]

The Education Ministry has officially regularized 1420 out of 1958 officers who have been in acting positions in both teaching and non-teaching administrative roles.

This decision came into effect as of yesterday.

Minister Viliame Gavoka reveals that some of these officers have been fulfilling their duties in acting positions for over two decades.

The ministry has enacted this regularization process in line with regularization criteria, aiming to recognize and elevate qualified individuals who meet the required standards.

He adds that through the coalition government’s policy direction, they are now being duly recognized and rewarded for their long-standing commitment.

Gavoka states that while some vacancies remain unfilled, the ministry is prepared to address this issue.

He also highlighted that plans are in place to advertise these vacancies and initiate recruitment processes with the ministry’s team overseeing the proceedings.