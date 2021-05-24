Ministry clarifies the school terms

The Education Ministry says January to April will be term four, which will be used for revision and to catch up with this year’s syllabus.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar has provided the clarification following the concerns raised by parents.

Kumar says the first school term for 2022 will begin in April.

The Education Minister says the new school year will start after students complete the 4th term.

“Next year from January to April will be term four. It simply means it is the continuation of this year. We have done one, two, three terms and the fourth term is next year”.

Premila Kumar says they are hoping to resume school for Years 1 to 11 very soon however, this depends on the higher rate of vaccination and a lower rate of infections.

Kumar further highlighted that schools need to continue with the provisional enrollment.