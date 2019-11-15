Home

Ministry aims to improve national result

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 7, 2020 12:40 pm
The Education Ministry has set its target to improve national results and achieve higher pass rates this year.

With classes to start next week, the Ministry has advised schools to analyze their 2019 provisional results and develop strategies for further improvement.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is urging teachers and students to work as a unit to improve academic performance.

“If we look at the academic side of things, we would expect the schools to analyze their results and come up with strategies for improvements in the national results for 2020.”

Teachers are expected to be in school from tomorrow to prepare for the new academic term.

