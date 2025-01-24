Minister urges parental support

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has expressed his gratitude to teachers and students for their outstanding efforts during the 2024 academic year.

Speaking to FBC News, Radrodro praised their hard work and commitment, which contributed to a successful year of academic achievements.

He also emphasized the vital role of parents and guardians in the education process, calling for greater their collaboration with the Ministry and teachers.

“I would like to also take this time to urge parents and guardians in the community that we need you to work with us, the Ministry of Education and our teachers so that we can ensure that our children that are attending our education system in 2025 are given the best quality of education.”

Radrodro highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all students in the education system are equipped with the tools and support needed to achieve improved results by the end of 2025.

The Minister’s call reflects the Ministry’s focus on fostering a united approach to advancing the nation’s education standards.