Minister thanks summit secretariat

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro met with the Fiji National Education Summit Secretariat yesterday.

Radrodro thanked the Secretariat for their dedication and commitment to convening a successful Education Summit.

A comprehensive discussion was held on the outcomes of the Summit.

Radrodro says the recommendations suggested by key stakeholders on the way forward for the Education Sector in Fiji is encouraging.