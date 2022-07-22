Lekutu Secondary School reconstruction complete

[Photo Supplied]

The reconstruction work at the Lekutu Secondary School in Bua, Vanua Levu have completed with six newly built classrooms.

The Australia High Commission officially handed over the school to the principal yesterday.

The school buildings were damaged during Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa in December 2020.

[Photo Supplied]

The school’s reconstruction began last year and was led by an Australian Defence Force-Republic of Fiji Military Forces Engineer Squadron and supported by members of the New Zealand Defence Force and the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia.



[Photo Supplied]

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says this project is one of many examples where Pacific vuvale have come together to support and strengthen its longstanding history of cooperation and friendship.



[Photo Supplied]

School Principal Avinendra Kumar thanked the Governments of Australia and Fiji for investing in the education of children in Lekutu.

Later this year, a private construction company will commence construction of an ablution block, staff quarters, a library and computer room, dining hall, kitchen, dormitories, and an administration building.

This project is part of an Australian Government’s $28 million commitment to the Government’s Fiji Cyclone Recovery Program.