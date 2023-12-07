Kiran empowers students to overcome stress

Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Assistant Minister for Women and Children has called on students to learn to manage stressful situations.

Sashi Kiran has reminded students that they have a purpose and that difficult situations will help them reach their full potential.

While addressing students at the Dreketi Annual Prize-Giving in Macuata, Kiran urged the students to identify and maintain tools that help them cope with stress, whether it be songs, musical instruments or diary entries, as these tools would help them overcome stressful situations.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

She has also called on parents to prioritise spending quality time with their children during the school break.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]