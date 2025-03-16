Empowering teachers key to reform: Radrodro

[File Photo]

Teachers, as professionals with expertise in education, are uniquely positioned to understand the challenges of the profession and contribute to reforms that empower them to excel.

This, according to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, who stresses that developing quality teachers through professional development and training is essential for improving educational outcomes.

He is also calling for meaningful partnerships with teachers and unions to address issues such as pay, working conditions, equity, and curriculum design.

“The innovations introduced by educators during the pandemic illustrate their capacity for forward-thinking solutions, yet many systems have reverted to outdated norms instead of capitalising on this creativity.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro believes that empowering teachers will not only enhance their roles but also improve the overall education experience for students.

