Education of our children must not be compromised: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his government will continue to exhaust every avenue possible to ensure quality education is provided to every Fijian child.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s-Na iLalakai program, Bainimarama says only 11 percent of students dropped out of high school last year when compared to nine in 2020.

However, he says the Education Ministry will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure school dropout figures are kept at bay in the future.

“I have heard some people posing questions on what are some of the good work rendered by the Government over the years. I would say that the results of the Year 13 students is an answer to their grievances. The government is doing a great job of bridging the education gap among schools in Fiji.”

Bainimarama says the resilience of these students must be commended, especially as they were out of school for eight months.

Last year, when 8,123 students took the Year 13 examination, a 70% pass rate was recorded.