Education Ministry announces acting appointments

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro. [File Photo]

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School Principal, Peni Senikarawa, has been appointed as the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary.

The former Queen Victoria School Principal, Joseva Gavidi, has been rehired to his substantive position and engaged at the Executive Support Unit, Ministry of Education’s Headquarters.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro confirms that these acting appointments have been made in concurrence with the Public Service Commission until a substantive appointment is made.

Radrodro says the Ministry is in the process of appointing people to acting positions to ensure that the Ministry is adequately staffed at HQ.

He adds that due process will be followed to advertise such positions so that other qualified candidates will have an equal opportunity to apply.