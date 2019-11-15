Education Commission wants more power

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is lobbying for more regulatory powers over tertiary institutions.

Interim Director Dr Nikhat Shameem revealed to a Parliamentary Standing Committee yesterday that the FHEC in some instances lacks the ability to enforce the Higher Education Act 2008.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need teeth. The Fiji Higher Education Commission has been asking for a review of our legislation for 2 years to give us those teeth. We do what we can but we can’t force people to comply because our legislation does not allow us to do that.”

Out of 69 tertiary institutes in Fiji, 30 are not registered.

The Commission reveals one of the points of contention for some institutes is having their programs accredited before they are recognized and registered.

In order to move things forward, the FHEC is now helping these institutions design and develop courses that meet minimum requirements so they may eventually be registered.

The Commission regulates the registration and operation of all higher education (HE) institutions, ensuring they meet quality standards and guidelines.