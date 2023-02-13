Applications still being processed

The Ministry of Education has sent in a total of 218,970 applications to the Ministry of Finance for payment processing.

This includes 218,198 from government-funded schools and 772 from private schools.

In a statement, the government says that out of the 218,970 applications received, $42.9 million has been paid out to 214,695 applicants.

A total of 4,275 applications could not be processed for payment because the forms were incomplete and some details were invalid.

The Ministry of Education is currently working closely with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the non-approved applications are corrected and resubmitted for processing so that payments are made at the earliest possible time.

Parents and guardians are advised that the application for the Back to School Support program has closed.

Those who are yet to receive payments can follow up by sending an email to [email protected] or by contacting them on 9929775 or 9929780.

Payments for all successful applications will be made by the end of this week.