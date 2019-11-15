Education Ministry to conduct final inspections at boarding school

The Ministry of Education says a final inspection will be carried out at Ratu Kadavulevu School today to ensure they are prepared to receive students tomorrow for the new school year.

This as the Ministry earlier highlighted that the two government boarding schools, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School will be ready to accommodate students tomorrow.

It said at RKS, renovation of the three dormitories housing the students from the previously burned Degei House is nearing completion.

Article continues after advertisement

Degei House, one of the four hostel units housing the RKS boarders was destroyed in a fire last year.

The Education Ministry said this renovation is funded by savings from RKS Free Education Grant and hostel grant.

It adds that they will continue to work with all stakeholders to rebuild the school dormitories and improve the overall infrastructure of the school.

Meanwhile at QVS the Ministry says a state of the art, three storey building is nearing completion.

The new structure will cater for three streams of Year 12, three streams of Year 13, a staff room and gym.

It says that a new hostel project for QVS will also be funded by the Indonesian government, for which the construction work is expected to be completed within this year.