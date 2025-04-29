Easter on the Park brings hope to vulnerable youths

[ Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook ]

Over 50 street youths and vulnerable children in Lautoka and Nadi benefitted from the Easter on the Park initiative earlier this month.

This was part of Ministry of Youth and Sports broader effort to expand outreach to communities in need, offering essential services and support to those facing significant challenges.

Minister Jese Saukuru says 49 youths have already enrolled in life skills training, with several now engaged in employment or undergoing rehabilitation in safe homes.

He adds that the program delivered a range of services beyond food and entertainment, offering health screenings, counselling, vocational pathways, and even spiritual mentorship.

“On spiritual and emotional healing, faith-based organizations played a vital role in conducting prayer sessions, sharing inspirational messages and offering ongoing mentoring to interested youths.”

Saukuru says the program builds on the success of Christmas on the Park held in Suva last year which marks a major step forward in providing structured support for street dwellers and marginalized youth.

He adds the initiative also saw the formation of the Western Street Kids and Youth Club, a grassroots network that will serve as a platform for continued support and community integration.

