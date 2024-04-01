Easter holiday pay rules defined

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has clarified the rules surrounding holiday pay for the Easter period.

According to Singh, workers employed on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday are entitled to double pay.

He emphasizes that employers operating during these public holidays must ensure workers receive their entitled holiday pay.

The Minister referenced the Employment Relations Act 2007, stating that workers should be compensated for the hours they would typically work on a public holiday.

Singh highlights that if a worker does not work on the holiday but works before and after, they are entitled to single public holiday pay.

However, he adds that if they are unable work on the days surrounding the holiday, a valid reason or medical certificate is required.

Singh stresses the importance of workers and employers understanding these regulations and encouraged contacting the Ministry for further clarification.