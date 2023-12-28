Early detection is vital: Chan

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says early detection is vital as it has life-saving potential.

While receiving a donation from BSP Financial Group Limited, Chan has called on Fijians to prioritize regular health check-ups.

Chan says it is important to know your body, what is normal and what is not, in order to get the right treatment at the right time.

Article continues after advertisement

BSP donated $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society to help strengthen its support efforts for individuals battling cancer.

BSP’s General Manager Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, Rajeshwar Singh, has commended the Fiji Cancer Society for its pivotal role in combating cancer’s impact on both men and women.