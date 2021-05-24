Home

News

Durusolo reported missing in Levuka

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 16, 2021 1:01 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police are seeking information on the missing 14-year-old Losalini Durusolo of Wailailai Settlement.

Durusolo has been reported missing by her family at the Levuka Police Station as she was last seen on December 5th.

Police believe that the missing 14-year-old is in Suva as inquiries have revealed that she had allegedly traveled to the capital with a friend.

The Force is urging anyone who may have information regarding Durusolo’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

