Dry spell puts strain on dam: EFL

The prolonged dry spell has placed significant strain on the Monasavu dam’s capacity with no immediate relief in sight says Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel.

Patel says the Water Authority of Fiji has already warned that their dams are running low.

Late last week, WAF stated that the Tamavua system continues to experience critical levels of raw water sources and out of the six main raw water sources including rivers and streams, five have reached critical levels.

The EFL CEO highlighted the pressing situation at the Monasavu Dam and the heavy reliance on it for the past several months.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel

“So we have not, especially in August, we haven’t had any rain out there, even July, not to the degree that we should have. Hopefully, it will rain in due course of time. So my humble appeal to all the citizens of Fiji is to pray hard so that we get rain and our water supply and electricity doesn’t get affected”

Patel however has assured the public that they are actively monitoring the situation.

He says during a similar situation last year the company brought in 65 megawatts of generators to mitigate the impact on electricity supply.