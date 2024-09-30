Drug seizure continues

More than fifteen thousand plants believed to be marijuana were seized by Tukavesi Police in the Northern Division yesterday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the plants were discovered in the Naqeletoka farming area.

He adds investigations are underway to determine the owner of the farm.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says plants seized ranged from 15cm to 1.5 meters.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations states that all have been sent for analysis.