Drug menace demands action

The importation, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs are tearing apart the fabric of societies.

This is emphasized by United Nations Development Programme Ambassador Waisele Serevi, who states that the issue is spreading from villages to urban centers and from schools to streets, creating an urgent crisis that demands immediate action.

He extends his gratitude to the government for enhancing their commitment towards responding to these issues and affirms UNDP’s goals in helping to combat them.

“From our villages to our urban centers, from our schools to our streets, the menace of drugs is real. If we do not act now, we risk losing a generation our sons, our daughters, our granddaughters especially our future.”

Serevi says that these national crises cannot be solved alone; they require collective efforts from the fabric of the country and various organizations.

He emphasizes that youths need to be inspired to always pursue their goals through proactive platforms that engage and persuade children, youths, and adults not to cross the line into drug use.

Serevi adds that these efforts help instill values and assist young people in setting both big and small goals to guide them in life.

