Drug cultivation tops list of offenses in Cakaudrove

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua briefed by Corporal Maria Vunivesilevu at Wailevu Community Police Post in Cakaudrove

Illicit drugs continue to top the list of offenses in Cakaudrove.

The cultivation and consumption of illicit drugs may have decreased, but they continue to top the list of offenses in the districts of Natewa and Tunuloa in the province of Cakaudrove.

This was highlighted to the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, during his visit to the Wailevu Police Post and Tukavesi Police Station in Savusavu yesterday.

This area is a popular drug-producing region, known as the “golden triangle” in the Northern Division.

Tikoduadua says it is a challenge to manage the cultivation and consumption of illicit drugs and has called for tightened collaboration between communities and the Fiji Police Force.

“This continues to grow. I suggest a collaboration between communities and the Fiji Police Force. You can set some goals and some standards in terms of prevention… on what the people can do in terms of outreach, in terms of active search, in terms of dealing with victims of drug-related offenses.”

Tikoduadua says it is hard to completely eradicate illicit drugs, but collective efforts by communities and police can help manage and decrease them in the near future.

He says there is a need to assist in the provision of alternative sources of income in the industries that people in these communities can become actively involved in.

Tikoduadua says relevant government ministries and stakeholders need to step in to assist in the fight against drugs through creating awareness, as the police are mainly responsible for law and order.

The Minister for Home Affairs continues his tour of the Northern Division today, visiting Korotasere Police Community Post, Saqani Police Station, and Labasa Police Station.