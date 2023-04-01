Drua tame Rebels at home

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in action at the HFC Bank today during their second home game.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua delivered the goods in Suva as they recorded their second home win of the Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

Its a historic moment for the team and the fans as they both the Drua and Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua achieved the goal of having a double win at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Mick Byrbe coached side defended theor home turf with a 38-28 win over the visiting Rebels.

The Drua got the fans on their feet in the first five minutes of the match with two quick tries.

Kalaveti Ravouvou with his show of brilliance, took on a few defenders befote offloading for fullback Ilaisa Droasese for the first try of the match.

Droasese was the provider of the second try with a well taken kicl to clear them away from their 22.

Speedster Selestino Ravutaumada read the resulting play well to come away with an intercept for the Drua’s second try and his first in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Rebels put on more than 10 phases from the restart, pusing deep into Fiji’s territory but their defense stood the test as they won a crucial penalty.

The Drua opened up play with offloads and support play which gave way for their third try and Vilive Miramira was the beneficiary getting it done at the far corner for a 19-0 lead.

The visitors stuck to their system and were rewarded when hooker Alex Mafi muscled his way over the tryline.

However, the Drua were lethal when they stuck to their game plan, making a few strong carries before releasing for the backline to open up play.

This paid dividends as they were able to penetrate with Iosefo Masi running a straight line through to the tryline, backed by another try at the corner minutes after through Elia Canakaivata.

Teti Tela converted Canakaivata’s try for a massive 33-7 lead.

It was the visitors that struck first in the second spell with Wallaby Andrew Kellaway keeping them in the contest with their second try.

The Rebels mounted attacks and pressure on the Drua in their territory but the home side handled it well with solid defense and held up good during the scrums as well as the mauls.

Ravutaumada could have got his second try from a broken field play but the referee disallowed it as the pass from Tevita Ikanivere went forward.

A cross kick plan from the Australian side didn’t go according to plan as the Drua managed to turn possession over.

Peni Matawalu spotted space at the back and excuted a kick with two Drua players chasing, the ball sets up well for Canakaivata as he slid through for his double.

Rebels stayed in the game as they dominated possession and managed to go over the tryline through Carter Gordon and a late one to Pone Fa’amausili.

Drua had its chances to further their lead but handling errors denied them.

Nadroga centre Michael Naitokani and Phillip Baselala got their debute while former Marist Brothers High School Deans Under-18 lock Angelo Smith played his first Super Rugby game in front of his family for the Rebels