Driu calls for increased parental vigilance

The festive season has seen a concerning rise in the number of young people found in possession of illicit drugs, prompting police to urge parents to step up their vigilance.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has expressed concern over the trend, highlighting the exploitation of young people as drug carriers.

ACP Driu says it’s a sad reality that young people, who are seen aimlessly loitering around the city are being used to transport drugs from one point to another.

He says police operations have led to the discovery of marijuana, hard drugs, and drug apparatus among suspicious youngsters roaming the streets.

ACP Driu is urging all parents to monitor their children and keep them occupied during this festive session.

He says more police will be out this weekend and they will continue their search on anyone acting suspicious, especially young people.