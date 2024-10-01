Dr. Ram amongst world’s top two percent scientist

Dr Ramendra Prasad [Photo: Supplied]

The Stanford University has once again selected the Head of School of Science and senior lecturer for the University of Fiji Dr Ramendra Prasad as one of the World’s top two percent of scientists.

Dr. Prasad says seeing his name mentioned on the list for the second year according to publications and citations made him feel honored and humbled.

“It is an incredible honor for any scholar or researcher, as well as the organization, to be listed in the top two percent of the world’s most prominent scholars or researchers based on research publications and citations. It has positioned UniFiji as a respectable university with highly esteemed researchers on the global stage. The fact that researchers at UniFiji with such little funding are able to rank internationally is a tremendous accomplishment. Prospective students can look forward to enrolling in the school and receiving instruction from renowned scholars in pertinent subjects,”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Prasad has published 48 Scopus ranked articles that have attracted over 1700 citations and the h-index on Scopus is 22.

His most significant works included near- real time wind speed forecasting, hybrid model deep learning model for solar radiation forecasting and a case study on bifacial solar farm development in Fiji.

UniFiji Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem congratulated Dr Prasad on his achievement.

She says such influence makes positive impact on Fiji and the region, due to the hard work and dedication the University is building its international profile in research and teaching.