Dr Nakarawa emphasizes on transforming prison industries

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says they are looking at commercializing prison industries to maximize profit.

Dr Nakarawa says currently their prison industries make around $100,000 per month, but this money goes back to revenue.

He says they are reviewing this in line with their rehabilitation efforts.

Dr Nakarawa stresses that currently, they are unable to pursue rehabilitation because of a lack of funding.

He states that following the commercialization of the prison industries, it will be run by a Board.

“You know, to run it as a public enterprise, so that this board can retain the profits, and channel these profits to sustain the rehab program, the yellow ribbon program that is currently running. Instead of relying on government funding, they can become self-reliant.”

Dr Nakarawa says this reform will allow them to extend their rehabilitation program for ex-inmates outside of the prison walls.

He says that due to a lack of resources, currently all rehabilitation efforts end once the inmate is released after serving his or her sentence.