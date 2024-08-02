DPM Prasad expresses gratitude for Australia's assistance

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The government welcomes Australia’s responsiveness to Fiji’s needs, which has helped and contributed to the well-being and resilience of the people of Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad extended Fiji’s appreciation to the Government of Australia for all the assistance provided over the years.

This, professor Prasad says, has continued to strengthen Fiji’s bilateral relationship through areas of health, education, emergency preparedness, public finance management, and service delivery.

Professor Prasad acknowledged Australia’s support in a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services, Dr Jim Charmers, at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

He adds that Fiji remains grateful for all the support and looks forward to further strengthening the Vuvale Partnership, which stands on five pillars.

Professor Prasad says this includes people-to-people links, economic relationships, security cooperation, cooperation on international and regional issues, and partnerships to enable sustainable human development.