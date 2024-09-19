DPM Kamikamica to hold trilateral talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica will be holding trilateral trade talks in New Zealand this weekend.

New Zealand Trade Minster, Todd McClay will host Kamikamica and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell for trilateral trade talks in Rotorua.

McClay says Fiji is one of the largest economies in the Pacific and is a respected partner for Australia and New Zealand.

He says Australia and New Zealand have strong trade and investment links with Fiji, including through the 15-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), with Fiji the only Pacific and small economy partner.

The NZ minister says the meeting is an opportunity to identify additional areas of economic cooperation for Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand, and to build on their work together in the WTO, IPEF and other international bodies.

He adds discussions will focus on sustainable fisheries, regional stability and the Pacific Island, Australia, New Zealand ‘Pacer Plus’ trade and development agreement.