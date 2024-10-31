Diwali spirit grips Fiji

Today being Diwali eve, the festival of lights takes on a unique flair that Fijians have been for the past week donning their colorful traditional attire, from salwar kameez to elegant saris, each garment a testament to the stories and heritage they represent.

Diwali is a time of togetherness, where communities gather to share traditions and create lasting memories.

One of thousands of shoppers that FBC News caught up, Vikashni Kumar, shared her enthusiasm in partaking in the joyous festivities, which includes indulging in sweets and lighting fireworks.

“Exciting thing is like meeting people, meeting friends, and making sweets, firecrackers, and we have to wear like, you know, new clothes in Diwali, so, at work especially. So that’s most exciting thing for us.”

The festival conveys a strong message of good triumphing over evil throughout the celebration.

As communities come together to celebrate, Diwali serves as a beautiful reminder of the values that bind the people of Fiji, showcasing the diversity that enriches their lives.

With the promise of delicious food, heartfelt connections, and a dazzling display of fireworks, the spirit of Diwali shines brightly across the islands.