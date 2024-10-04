Diwali Mela to bring radio experience to Labasa

Residents of the Northern Division are in for a special treat during the FMF Diwali Mela as they will have the chance to see how radio production works behind the scenes.

Radio Fiji Two Senior Producer and Breakfast Show host Sheenam Roy says they also have live entertainment and special giveaways for listeners and those present at the event.

She also expressed excitement about the event, stating that it offers a rare opportunity for the people of Labasa to engage in a large-scale celebration.

“After a long time, the people of the North will get the opportunity to take part in such a big event.”

The three-day event will be from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar Complex in Labasa.