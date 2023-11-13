Diwali becomes a beacon of resilience for two struggling families

Two families in Vatuwaqa, Suva have discovered a means to celebrate Diwali amid financial hardships.

Despite the festive backdrop of toothsome sweets, spicy vegetable curries, firecrackers, and glowing diyas, the untold stories of struggle persist.

Salochana Chand, recently hospitalized at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital faced additional challenges as her toddler fell ill.

Article continues after advertisement

Her husband, taking a week off work to tend to the household, forewent his weekly salary.

“It’s been really hard and last time it was good because my husband was doing the job but now very hard for us to prepare things because nothing is cheap.”

Seeking aid from her brother, Chand received $100 for their Diwali shopping.

Despite their adversities, Chand and her family found joy in the simplicity of the celebration.

“So I didn’t make too much things(sweets) but I will make more and then we have Diwali.”

Similarly, sixty-year-old Rukmani caring for her granddaughter since the passing of her son and daughter-in-law, navigates financial strains with resilience.

Her son, employed in Labasa sent $150 for Diwali, of which $50 was used to purchase a new outfit for her granddaughter.

“It feels good when family members come home to check on your well-being.”

Embracing strict budgeting, Rukmani found contentment in preparing sweets for the occasion.

Rukmani encourages families to derive strength from their faith during Diwali, fostering solidarity to overcome the pervasive challenges of sorrow and poverty.

As the festival commemorates the return of Lord Rama, triumphing over a decade of seclusion, it serves as an inspiring occasion to overcome adversity.