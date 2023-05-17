Diverse experiences needed to tackle climate change

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says in order to adapt to the changing climate, we need to bring together a variety of partners and stakeholders that can implement and action our National strategies.

Nalumisa attended the 3rd Local Adaptive Climate Living Facility Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Belgium on behalf of the Prime Minister recently.

He shared key interventions to over 20 Local Ministers, and made recommendations to addressing climate change adaptation and building resilient economies at the subnational level.

The meeting provided a space for Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States, and African countries to exchange and share lessons learned in addressing climate change adaptation at the community level.

Nalumisa says it is imperative to empower local and regional governments to ensure climate change adaptation and work towards more equitable and sustainable cities and towns.

He adds they want to bring together a variety of partners and diverse stakeholders to discuss their experiences and methods to tackle climate change.

Nalumisa says the Government at the national and municipal levels are crucial in developing ambitious goals that are credible to ensure safe, secure and climate resilient cities and towns.