Ditoka tours new accommodation facility

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka says the new accommodation facility in Lautoka comes at an opportune time.

Ditoka who toured the facility last week says the 38-bed facility will provide shelter and be a safe haven for first responders during future disaster operations in the Western Division.

He says climate-related shocks have become more frequent and severe, increasing the number of people in humanitarian need and the cost of assisting them.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ditoka says, therefore, investing in disaster preparedness is critical to ensure we are ready to deploy should an event occur.

The project is funded by the Australian Government and implemented through the Facility and the National Disaster Management Office.