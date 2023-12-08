Ditoka apologises for shortfalls

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka has apologized for the delay in certain development projects in rural communities across the country.

Speaking to Levuka I Yale villagers on Kadavu Island, Ditoka stated that the government has its priority list, and development is carried out accordingly.

The Minister mentioned that the government will, however, try its best to address the requests from Fijians in rural settings.

Ditoka emphasized that the government should not be praised for any development work, as it is their responsibility to serve and fulfill the needs of the public.

He assured that those in his Ministry are reporting on areas that need improvement and gathering views from the public on what needs to be done to improve their standard of living.

Ditoka was in Levuka I Yale to commission a water project that will benefit villagers there.