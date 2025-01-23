Directors' remuneration policy approved

Cabinet has endorsed the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 2024.

This marks a shift in how directors of Government Commercial Companies and Commercial Statutory Authorities are compensated.

This policy replaces the 2009 framework following a comprehensive review.

Article continues after advertisement

It is tailored to address the transformative changes in the business environment over the past decade, where boards face heightened expectations and responsibilities.

The revised approach emphasizes accountability and acknowledges the evolving demands placed on directors as stewards of governance and strategy.

This change is effective immediately.