Dinosaurs added to Sleeping Giant adventure

The Sleeping Giant Zipline in Sabeto, Nadi has invested in more special features in a bid to attract more visitors.

Director, Kevin Purser says they have introduced nine electric dinosaurs stationed in various places of the 35-acre friendly adventure park.

Purser says they added this three months ago which has been a central feature of the jungle adventure.

Article continues after advertisement

One of these creatures was displayed at the Fijian Tourism Expo which had guests talking about it.

Purser says apart from that they have other activities.

The Sleeping Giant Zipline has been in operation for the past 12 years.