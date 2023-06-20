Digital initiatives drive economic growth

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives and SMEs and Communications, Shahin Ali underscored the crucial role of the digital economy in propelling economic growth and job creation.

Speaking at the 23rd Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT) Policy and Regulatory Forum in Nadi, Ali highlighted that the digital landscape is experiencing rapid evolution, marked by exponential growth, daily emergence of new inventions, increased online business transactions, expanding the accessibility of services on digital devices and greater connectivity for individuals.

Ali says these initiatives aim to provide online government services to society and businesses, with plans for extending these services to non-government entities in the future.

“However, the evolution of a digital-economy brings its own challenges and risks. Thus, it is crucial to ensure that we have robust policies and regulations and create an environment that gives confidence to our stakeholders, especially the private sector.”

The PS says to stay abreast of these developments, government has undertaken various digital initiatives, including digitalFIJI and bizFIJI.

Ali stresses that collective security and prosperity depend on our ability to adapt, collaborate, and safeguard our digital ecosystems, which serves as the foundation for convening annually at the forum.

One of the pressing challenges emphasized by Ali is the need to connect and offer digital services to those residing in isolated rural and maritime areas.

He adds overcoming this challenge necessitates fostering an environment of trust and collaboration among governments, regulators, the private sector, and civil society.