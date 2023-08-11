Dieticians graduate as LMA Facilitators

[Source: Supplied]

Twenty local dieticians from the Ministry of Health graduated today as Live More Abundantly Facilitators to drive a healthy lifestyle program in communities.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji, which collaborated with the Ministry on this initiative, states that the facilitators will conduct the program as an intervention tool for addressing Non-Communicable Diseases.

Speaking during the training, Divisional Dental Officer West, Dr. Kemueli Nuqa, reminded the participants of the importance of impacting lives through this partnership.

[Source: Supplied]

Dr. Nuqa says the program is an investment by ADRA Fiji to assist the government’s continuous fight against NCDs.

He acknowledged ADRA Fiji for the continued partnership.