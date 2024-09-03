Dialogue with landowners is vital says Ro Filipe

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Discussions on access road upgrades can be achieved through dialogue with affected communities, says Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

This was his response to a question raised to him in Parliament on the status upgrade work in Wainunu, Bua.

Ro Filipe says that dialogue is important with landowners to move ahead with compulsory acquisition for road upgrades in rural areas.

“Most of these are on freehold properties within the Tikina of Wainunu in Bua. And currently it’s not part of the programme, but we work closely with the Ministry of Rural through the Commissioner’s Office in terms of addressing some of the concerns of the residents there.”

Ro Filipe states that sometimes access to freehold property is an issue due to various families fencing off part of their portion.

He says that they will need to surrender a portion of the land for the road in order for public access and for it to generate economic benefit in the future.