Diagnostic study underway to assess energy sector

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport is conducting a diagnostic study to assess existing legislation, energy frameworks, and policies, as well as identify necessary steps to incorporate renewable energy.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlighted that this initiative aligns with the target to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Tuisawau emphasized the need to address various challenges, including the role of Energy Fiji Limited, which is crucial for the effective integration of renewable energy.

“So, for example, EFL is a limited liability company that is also not only supplying but also generating and supplying; they are also acting as some sort of regulatory body. So that’s what needs to be sorted out.”

Another challenge mentioned by the minister is the technical aspect of connecting renewable energy sources to the current grid. This aspect needs to be addressed to facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy.

The Minister commended the support of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) for funding this study.

Tuisawau expressed optimism that, by the end of next month, a framework would be established to facilitate the inclusion of renewable energy from independent power producers into Fiji’s energy landscape.

This framework will play a significant role in advancing Fiji’s renewable energy goals and promoting sustainability in the energy sector.