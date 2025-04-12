Diabetes Fiji highlights need for more NCD support

The Diabetes Fiji Project Manager is urging the government to allocate more funding for the Ministry of Health’s research program to enhance resource availability in combating emerging issues related to non-communicable diseases.

Speaking at the national budget consultation, Marawa Kini says the government has imposed taxes on carbonated sugar, sweet and beverages, and acknowledged that these taxes are an important source of government revenue.

He believes that the government could reinvest the revenue into various organizations that are working alongside the Ministry of Health, helping to strengthen initiatives aimed at combating non-communicable diseases and improving public health outcomes.

Kini adds that this investment would support ongoing efforts to raise awareness, provide resources, and deliver effective health programs to vulnerable communities.

“We do understand that most of our NCDs—I’m speaking on behalf of our wonderful communities—affect people who are already facing financial difficulties, including the cost of buying glucometers and other consumables. If there’s anything that can be done to make these items more accessible—perhaps through subsidies—it would greatly help our general community.”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad adds that the government is now working with many NGOs, as reflected in the last budget through allocated funding.

He adds that the government believes that NGOs can play a stronger role in advocacy.

“So we are now involving a lot of NGOs in the last budget. We provided funding to a lot of NGOs because we feel that you can do a better job in terms of advocacy, in terms of education.”

Prasad stated that there is no shortage of funding for the Ministry of Health, and over the past two years, the government has provided an adequate budget.

