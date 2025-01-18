Diabetes Fiji calls for more awareness

As the number of diabetes cases in Fiji continues to rise, Diabetes Fiji is calling for a stronger focus on education, better access to care and awareness.

Acting Chief Executive Kini Marawa pointed out the need for community education on lifestyle factors that contribute to diabetes.

He explained that maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular exercise are crucial in preventing and managing the condition.

“And also partner with our faith-based organizations, other development partners who’ve been advocating on the diet impacts. For example, faith-based organizations like Seven Days Adventist who are more, I know, promoting on this area about the diet.”

While health specialists and dietitians have addressed these issues in health facilities, Marawa said that the organization must continue reinforcing these messages to the public especially patients already living with the disease.

A key concern for Marawa is the impact of traditional diets on the increasing prevalence of diabetes.

He urged Fijians to practice moderation particularly with foods high in sugars and fats, while incorporating more vegetables and lean proteins into their meals.

Marawa cautioned that if swift and actions are not taken, the diabetes crisis will continue to escalate, placing burden on Fiji’s healthcare system.