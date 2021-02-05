Home

News

Deportation of USP VC on council meeting agenda

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 5:52 am

The University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia will be working out of Nauru.

In an interview given to ABC Professor Ahluwalia says that he plans to fly to Nauru today and will continue his administration of the regional body from there.

The USP Council will be meeting today and the USP VC is expected to be with the USP Chair and Nauru President Lionel Aingimea during the meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

Part of the agenda is Samoa’s proposal to move the university’s headquarters from Fiji to Samoa.

The proposal from the Samoa Education Minister Loau Keneti Sio comes after the deportation of USP vice-chancellor and president (VCP) Pal Ahluwalia and his wife from Fiji yesterday.

In a statement, the government says repeated breaches by both individuals of the stated provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act were the reasons behind the deportation adding that their actions have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Meanwhile, also on the agenda today will be the detainment and deportation of Professor Ahluwalia.

New Zealand and Australia have expressed concern at the removal of Ahluwalia and are said to also be part of today’s meeting.

