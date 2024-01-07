Delailabasa man reported missing

Premeet Khishan Nand [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A 34- year-old Post Fiji employee of Delailabasa has been reported missing.

Police say Premeet Khishan Nand was last seen in Savusavu around midday on Thursday.

He was wearing a blue round neck t-shirt, brown 3/4 pants with slip-ons.

The matter was reported to Labasa Police Station yesterday.

The public has been urged to call Labasa Police Station on 9905 828 if they have any information on Nand.