Defence review report to be released soon

Cabinet has endorsed the final report of the National Security and Defence Review.

The review was led by an Independent Review Lead, James Sanday, with support from an Editorial Board.

The Editorial Board comprised Professor Satish Chand, Assistant Professor Ana Rokomokoti and Associate Professor Shailendra Singh.

The review report was developed following extensive consultations with over 50 stakeholders across government, the community and civil society.

The review team will release a public version of the final report and hold a public validation workshop by the end of this month.

An inter-agency task force led by the Ministry of Home Affairs & Immigration will begin drafting a National Security Strategy (NSS) for completion by December.

The NSS will take into account the findings and recommendations of the NSDR final report.