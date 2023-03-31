Decrease in LPG prices

LPG prices will drop from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says a 12kg cylinder will retail at $44.65, a decrease from the current price of $45.85.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the price of a 4.5kg cylinder will sell at $16.74.

Article continues after advertisement

This is a decrease from the current price of $17.19.

Bulk gas prices drop from $3.54 to $3.42 while autogas also decreases by four cents to retail at $2.29.

Abraham says there is no change in motor spirit prices, which remains at $2.74 per litre while diesel prices will decrease from $2.60 to $2.51 per litre.

He says premix will sell at $2.63 per litre, an increase of seven cents while kerosene will retail at $2.07 per litre, a decrease from $2.13 per litre.

Abraham says the fuel price review in Fiji follows a one-month lag period, as such, the April local fuel prices are based on imports by the fuel companies last month.