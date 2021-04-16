Home

News

Decline in sales for Nausori fish vendors

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 17, 2021 4:00 pm

Fish vendors at the Nausori market have seen a decline in their sales for a few months now.

Vendors told FBC News today they are selling their catch at discounted prices.

Vendor Jitesh Maharaj says it’s a struggle to clear his table by the end of the day.

“At the moment sale is getting less and less. I think it’s due to COVID-19 and many people are unemployed.”

For licensed fishermen, Bissun Dutt says business at the market has been gloomy in the past months.

“Nowadays we’re getting very less catch as well. Not only in the Rewa area but almost in all of the fishing grounds.”

The number of vendors at the market has also increased during the COVID-19 period prompting a lot of competition.

There are over 20 fish vendors in the Nausori market. Most of them are middlemen and usually purchase fish from those in the maritime areas.

