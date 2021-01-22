Death has taught family life-long lessons

The family of the late Peni Golea, the second death victim from Leptospirosis have learnt about the importance of healthy living.

Family member Ratu Meli Navudiereere told FBC News that most Fijians particularly those in rural areas normally take leptospirosis precautionary measures lightly, not realizing that it can claim a life.

He adds the passing of Golea has made them realize how critical it is to always wear proper safety gears when wading in wet farming areas or out in the field.

“Even though we are saddened about Golea’s passing, we are glad that his death has taught us some lessons. Especially during this wet weather condition, we need to be wary while out in farms or fetching livestock.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete reiterates that the death statistics remain low when compared to those recorded in previous years.

He continues to remind Fijians to wear protective gears when out in the field.