Cyclone-safe water systems installed

Habitat for Humanity Fiji has completed water, sanitation and hygiene upgrades at Adi Maopa Secondary School and Lomaloma Hospital in Vanuabalavu,Lau.

The improvements boost access to safe drinking water for students, hospital staff, patients and the wider community.

Interim National Director of Habitat for Humanity Fiji Sangita Kumar said access to safe drinking water is essential for the health, learning and resilience of communities.

She added that the upgrades protect student wellbeing and help the hospital provide reliable care.

Adi Maopa Secondary School, the only secondary school serving Vanuabalavu and the Northern Lau Group faces recurring waterborne diseases including diarrhea, affecting more than 20 students each month.

Habitat Fiji installed 10 new 10,200-litre tanks with first flush devices and sawyer filters.

They also upgraded 10 existing tanks with new gutters and first flush systems.

At Lomaloma Hospital, which serves more than 4,000 people, 10 tanks were upgraded with rainwater harvesting and better filtration.

Eight additional tanks were secured with tie-downs to withstand cyclones. Nine community members and school staff were trained to maintain the systems and use the filters.

Kumar said the project was made possible through the generous support of a private donor.

Habitat for Humanity Fiji said it was committed to providing safe housing and essential services including clean water and sanitation to strengthen resilience in remote island communities.

