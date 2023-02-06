Mass departure of IT experts: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

The feasibility study of a second cable landing station is now underway, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

He says while these new tools and technologies have brought opportunities to leapfrog and overcome traditional challenges, understanding the fast-paced landscape, and maintaining and ensuring that these tools and technologies fit our needs, have become a challenge.

The minister adds that security is an essential aspect of digital development.

Kamikamica states Fiji is facing the added challenge of the mass departure of Information Technology experts causing significant brain drain issues.

He further says that this is a matter of great concern to Fiji as the loss of highly skilled professionals in the IT sector can have serious implications for our economic growth and competitiveness.

“With the increasing reliance on digital technologies, it is important that we protect our digital assets and infrastructure from cyber threats. This means investing in cyber security solutions and building a culture of cyber awareness across our region.”

Kamikamica says finding solutions to retain and attract highly skilled professionals in the IT industry in Fiji is a priority.

To do this, he stressed that the government must create an environment that supports the growth and development of the sector, and provides attractive and competitive opportunities for IT professionals.

He highlighted this while officiating at the Australian Information Industry Association Pacific Island Digital Capability Uplift Program at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.