CWM Masterplan launched

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong [left] with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Johnstaff International Development, in partnership with GHD, Silver Thomas Hanley, and International SOS Australasia, has been awarded the contract to design a master plan for the CWM Hospital in Suva.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says her government is investing $14.7 million to develop this master plan.

Once ready, the plan will highlight the future health needs of the country and the infrastructure required for a high-quality national referral hospital.

The Australian Foreign Minister highlights the scope of work that will be carried out.

“So we have also committed to conduct an urgent and detailed engineering assessment of the existing hospital buildings to ensure the hospital can continue to serve the people of Fiji while the master plan is being developed and implemented.”

Wong believes that health care is something every citizen is entitled to, regardless of where they come from.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says they are grateful that the development on the CWM Hospital has finally been started.

“As was said today, it’s a blueprint to see how we will develop the current hospital as it is in terms of the infrastructure, the assessment and overall the plan is, when this masterplan is finished, on how we will build our new hospital and what kind of hospital we want.”

The CWM Hospital is the largest hospital in the country and serves the majority of patients from around the country.

This partnership signifies a milestone in Fiji’s healthcare system, promising a future where advanced infrastructure and improved healthcare services are accessible to all Fijians.